Free Agent Closer Says He's Open to Playing Any Role in Dodgers' Bullpen
Relief pitcher Paul Sewald is currently a free agent, and looking to sign with a team that will respect his ability as a closer. During the 2024 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sewald did not have his best year as he dealt with injuries and was removed from the Diamondbacks' closer spot in August by Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.
Sewald began the 2024 season dealing with an oblique injury, but once he returned to play, he was phenomenal over the first two months with a 0.54 ERA. Over his first two months pitching in 2024, Sewald allowed just one earned run. He proved unable to maintain this performance throughout the season, finishing the season with a 4.31 ERA and losing his spot as a closer.
Despite a tough second half to the season, Sewald remains confident in his ability as a closer. He is looking to close again, but did suggest one exception — if he signs with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"If it's LA, they have lots of closers, lots of people getting chances in the ninth inning," Sewald said on Foul Territory earlier this week. "If it's Evan Phillips, if it's Michael Kopech, if it's me or part of the situation there, I'll take that into consideration."
Though he is interested in closing again, Sewald is prioritizing signing with a team that is a good fit for him and his family. Sewald is likely to join his fourth organization this offseason, after previously playing for the Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, and New York Mets.
"The most important thing that I want is to go to a situation where I can be comfortable and I can pitch my best. If that's in the eighth inning in LA, if it's the ninth inning somewhere else, then that's what I'm going to take."
Just before his down season in 2024, Sewald had what might have been his best season as a closer in 2023. He began the season with the Mariners before he was traded to the Diamondbacks, and appeared in a combined 65 games, posting a 3.12 ERA, 80 strikeouts, and 34 saves.
Sewald later recorded six saves in the postseason for the Diamondbacks during their surprising World Series run. Though he struggled by giving up six earned runs in two World Series appearances against the Texans Rangers, Sewald did not allow an earned run during the NL Wild Card, Division Series, or Championship Series.
