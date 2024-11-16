Dodgers Make First Signing of 2024 Offseason, Add Reliever
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed left-hander Joe Jacques to a minor league contract, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The deal includes an invitation to spring training in February 2025.
Jacques began his career in 2018 after playing baseball in college as a walk-on at Manhattan College, when the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him in the 33rd round. He spent four years in the Pirates minor league system before the Boston Red Sox selected him in the Rule 5 Draft in Dec. 2022.
Jacques began his time in Boston with Triple-A Worchester, and made his major league debut later that season in June. In his debut, Jacques threw five pitches and did not allow an earned run or record an out. He later earned his first win and first save before getting sent back down to Triple-A. In his rookie season, Jacques appeared in 23 major league games with one start. He went 2-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 20 strikeouts.
Jacques returned to Triple-A for the start of the 2024 season, and made one major league appearance before the Red Sox designated him for assignment in April 2024. He was claimed off of waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jacques primarily spent the 2024 season in Triple-A, but also made one appearance for the Diamondbacks in the major leagues. Over 35 games with the Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate, Jacques went 3-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 33 strikeouts.
The 29-year-old, who turns 30 before the start of the 2025 MLB season, will most likely start his Dodgers tenure with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The signing of Jacques is the first the Dodgers have made this offseason and since winning the World Series over the New York Yankees in October.
The Dodgers have plenty of other decisions they will have to make over the offseason. The team has multiple free agents including Teoscar Hernández, Kiké Hernández, Walker Buehler, and Jack Flaherty among others. Los Angeles will have to choose which players they want to re-sign, as well as what other players they'd like to bring in. One player the Dodgers are favored to sign is Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. Multiple sources consider the Dodgers the favorite to sign the ultra-talented pitching prospect.
