Gavin Lux Breaks Silence on Trade, Sends Message to Dodgers Organization
Gavin Lux is no longer a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As hard as it might be for fans to process, the 27-year-old was traded to the Cincinnati Reds earlier this month. Lux posted a heartfelt message to the fans, teammates, and staff members of the ball club on Wednesday, a little over three weeks after the trade.
"Thank you to the entire Dodgers organization for taking a chance on an 18 year old kid from Kenosha, Wisconsin and letting him live out his dream of playing in the big leagues and winning a World Series.
"To the entire front office, the staff, and most importantly my teammates I had a chance to play with the last 9 years, I will cherish our time forever! And thank you to the fans for all the support through the ups and downs, and supporting me throughout my rehab process, it helped me more than you’ll ever know!"
Lux was a part of two World Series championships with the Dodgers and had a key moment in the Game 5 title-clinching victory against the New York Yankees. His final at-bat as a member of Los Angeles was a game-tying sacrifice fly in the 8th inning.
Two batters after Lux, the Dodgers took the lead and would win their eighth World Series title.
Lux missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to torn ligaments in his knee, but had a strong 2024 season on the way to October.
Lux hit .251/.320/.383 with an OPS of .703. He added 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, and, despite recovering from a knee injury, played in a career-high 139 games.
In the postseason, Lux had a home run and four RBIs in 12 games, including the sac fly to tie the World Series in the eventual title-clinching game.
Lux's best statistical season came in 2022, when he hit .276/.346/.399 with a WAR of 2.8, his career-high. He also added six home runs and 42 RBIs in 129 appearances for L.A.
The Reds, who went 77-85 last season, also acquired Jose Trevino in December to spruce up their offense with a veteran behind home plate. Cincinnati will certainly benefit from these moves and hope to improve upon last year's fourth-place NL Central finish.
