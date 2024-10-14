Gavin Lux Exits Dodgers vs Mets In Game 1 of NLCS
Gavin Lux has exited Game 1 of the National League Division Series in the seventh inning. Lux left with hip flexor tightness, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
The reason for his departure wasn't disclosed, but he was spotted talking with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and an athletic trainer following his at-bat in the sixth.
Kevin Kiermaier has come in in lieu of Lux's departure. Kiké Hernández shifted to second, while Kiermaier went to center field.
Prior to his exit from the matchup, Lux hit the perfect bunt to send Hernández to second base. Tommy Edman then got a base hit to send Hernández home. Lux was then able to score after Shohei Ohtani got a base hit, putting the Dodgers up 3-0.
Lux will likely not play in Game 2 because of his struggles against left-handed pitchers this season. Mets lefty Sean Manaea is slated to take the mound on Monday for New York.
Since matchups are important, especially in October, the Dodgers have decided to bench the second baseman for the game.
"I think obviously with the left-handed starter, I think pay haste is going to be in play," Roberts said ahead of Game 1. "So we'll see. I mean, Manaea starting tomorrow. Gavin probably won't be in there and we'll kind of go from there. And obviously we've got to talk to the Freddie thing, too."
The Dodgers have had to make several maneuvers because of injuries this season and the teams has also had to adapt in October.
Miguel Rojas was left off the roster because of an abductor injury. The Dodgers then used utility man Edman at shortstop. He will likely play every game of the NLCS at shortstop in the absence of Rojas.
Freddie Freeman has dealt with a high ankle sprain since Game 1 of the NLDS. He missed one game of the best-of-five series against the San Diego Padres, but is still battling the injury in Sunday's game.
Although he started the game, it was evident the injury was still plaguing Freeman as he had trouble running the bases.
Reliever Alex Vesia was also left off the NLCS roster because of an injury. He suddenly exited Game 5 of the NLDS with an intercostal injury.
The Dodgers injury woes have continued into October, yet the team has played with a resilience that has allowed them to reach their first NLCS since 2021.