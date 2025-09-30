Gavin Lux Sends Message to Dodgers Ahead of Wild Card Series
Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is looking forward to the National League Wild Card series between the Cincinnati Reds and his former team.
Lux was developed by the Dodgers' farm system, working his way up through the ranks and earning a spot on the major league roster as a top prospect.
After breaking through, his time with the Dodgers was rocky, and the organization decided to move on from Lux this past winter, trading him to the Reds.
He had a solid regular season with the Reds, batting .269 with five home runs and 53 RBIs. He was worth 0.3 WAR during the year and produced runs at a typical level, posting a 102 wRC+.
With the regular season behind him, Lux is shifting his focus to his former team, who dominated the Reds in the season series, 5-1.
"I think the last time we played them, I think they caught us at a bad time. We were struggling, we didn't score a lot of runs. We kind of struggled offensively," Lux told reporters in the lead-up to the series.
"I think we're a totally different team now. The last six weeks, I think. So I think obviously they're really good. They're really talented. They're not going to beat themselves. We've got to play clean baseball and show up ready to rock from the first pitch.
"But I think we're a totally different team now than we saw them in, what, was it August — about six weeks ago, whatever it was.
"So I think we're a totally different team now. And I think we've got some momentum going over the last couple of weeks. It would take good teams. We've been in that do-or-die mode now for over a month."
Regarding playing for the Dodgers' opponent, Lux said he has moved on from the lingering feelings.
"No. I think I've kind of gotten past all that," Lux said. "Obviously I spent a decade here in this org. Really grateful for everything they did for me."
He added: "But no, I think I'm ready to get out there and try to kick their you-know-whats."
Lux will get the chance to show the Dodgers what they missed out on at some point, but he's not in the starting lineup on Tuesday with the left-handed Blake Snell taking the mound for LA.
