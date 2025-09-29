Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Shohei Ohtani Warning to Reds
As 18 teams prepare for a long offseason after the regular season's conclusion on Sunday, 12 are just getting started as the MLB postseason is officially here.
The Dodgers are one of the 12, as they prepare to host the Cincinnati Reds in a best-of-three Wild Card series starting Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. PT.
Shohei Ohtani is not likely to appear as a starting pitcher for either of the first two games, and will only take the mound if the Dodgers and Reds go to a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday. The two-way star will, however, expect to make a major impact at the plate after tearing it up in September.
“He’s in and has been in postseason mode,” Roberts told reporters after the Dodgers' 6-1 win over the Mariners. “His September has been fantastic — at-bat quality, you can see it on the mound, he’s got a different look right now.”
Ohtani has been lights out in September, a good sign for a Dodgers team that is looking to gain momentum headed into October. In 93 at-bats in September, Ohtani is batting .312 with 10 home runs, 17 RBIs and 22 runs scored. On the mound, Ohtani let up just eight hits in 14.2 innings across three starts. He struck out 18 batters.
As he nears the end of his eighth season in the MLB, Ohtani's impact is still, somehow, understated. With a home run in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' final regular season game on Sunday, the 31-year-old set a Dodgers franchise record with 55 home runs on the season. The record Ohtani broke was only a year old, as it was his 54 home run season that he bested. Not too bad for a player with a franchise that boasts a history dating all the way back to 1883.
Ohtani finishes the regular season with the third-most home runs, the most runs scored and the second-highest OPS at 1.014. But for Ohtani, the regular season is irrelevant now that the playoffs have begun.
“What’s done is done,” Ohtani said through his interpreter in an on-field interview after the game. “I’m just looking forward to the postseason.”
