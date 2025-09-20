Giants Pitcher in Awe of Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw
Even the Los Angeles Dodgers' division rivals have expressed their admiration for Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who announced his retirement on Thursday.
Kershaw, at age 37, has pitched 18 seasons in the big leagues, winning the Cy Young award three times and winning the MVP in 2014 — a rare accomplishment for a starting pitcher. He made what is likely his last home start at Dodger Stadium Friday night, and has one more regular season start before heading into the postseason as a likely reliever, if he's on the roster at all.
According to reporting from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Kershaw has received an increase in requests for signed jerseys this season, as players around the major leagues recognize the future Hall of Famer's career is coming to an end.
"This is the first that I've sent one over in admiration for what someone has done for the game," Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove said. "I know he's flooded with them now, and it might seem like a lot, but he's made a big impact on this game — not only as a player, but for the way he handles himself."
Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb, who grew up watching Kershaw pitch, expressed his continued respect for the Dodger legend.
"He's making jokes about how he's only throwing 86, 87 — and he's still getting outs," Webb said. "He seems to amaze me every single time."
This season, Kershaw has made 21 starts, holding a 3.55 ERA and a 10-2 record. For the 16th time in his career, Kershaw has pitched over 100 innings with one more start on the schedule.
Webb told ESPN that he usually feels "awful" asking fellow players for their jerseys, but when he was teamed up with Kershaw on the All-Star team this season, he made sure to get a jersey.
Webb was 12 when Kershaw made his MLB debut. For Kershaw, being on the receiving side of jersey requests from guys like Webb feels surreal.
"It's amazing how fast that flips, you know?" Kershaw said. "You don't think you're the old guy until it happens, and then you are. It happens fast."
