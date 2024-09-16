Injured Dodgers Starter's Second Rehab Start Goes Poorly
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin started his second rehab game of the season on Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, but his start did not go as well as his first one.
On Sunday, Gonsolin pitched 2.2 innings before he was replaced by Joe Kelly. Gonsolin allowed five hit, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out three for Oklahoma City.
He previously made his first rehab start this season on Sept. 10, pitching two innings in that start. During his first rehab start, he allowed two hits, no earned runs, and no walks while striking out three. Through both starts combined, Gonsolin has recorded a 3.86 ERA.
The Dodgers remain uncertain on if Gonsolin could return to the team this season. Los Angeles expected Gonsolin to sit out that entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery late during the 2023 season.
In 2023, Gonsolin pitched his worst major league season yet as forearm inflammation affected his throwing throughout the season. After starting the season hot with a 1.77 ERA through May while allowing zero earned runs in four of those first seven starts, Gonsolin began struggling over the summer as he regularly gave up four or more earned runs during his starts.
His season came to an end after his most recent MLB start on Aug. 18, 2023. In that start, Gonsolin lasted just 3.1 innings before he came out of the game after giving up eight hits, 10 earned runs, and four walks while only striking out two. He was placed on the injured list, and finished the season 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 82 strikeouts.
Prior to the 2023 season, Gonsolin pitched the best season of his career in 2022. During a dominant 2022 season, Gonsolin went 16-1 over a career-high 24 starts. He threw a career-high 119 strikeouts, and posted just a 2.14 ERA while making his first All-Star Game.
Dodgers' Joe Kelly Makes Rehab Appearance
Sunday additionally served as the second rehab game for relief pitcher Joe Kelly. In Sunday's rehab appearance, Kelly pitched one inning for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He gave up no hits, runs, or walks and struck out two. During his rehab appearance on Thursday, Gonsolin put up nearly the exact same performance, just striking out one instead of two.
Kelly was placed on the IL again on Aug. 30, landing on the 15-day IL due to inflammation in his right shoulder. It's his second stint on the IL.