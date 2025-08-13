Insider Says Dodgers Could Have Best Offense in MLB, Under One Condition
The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to dominate the National League West this season. But after losing to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, the Dodgers only have a one-game lead in their division.
The San Diego Padres are just one game behind the Dodgers for the top spot ahead of a three-game series between the teams.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out Michael Conforto for Missing Easy Opportunity to Drive in Runs
The most recent series between the rivals in June was filled with bench-clearing feuds and superstars getting hit by multiple pitches at the plate. With a division title on the line, the Dodgers will need to put together their best baseball this weekend.
A big part of this is going to be finding a way to improve the team’s offense. As a whole, the Dodgers have been averaging .240 and striking out 23 percent of the time since June 1.
And during Tuesday’s game against the Angels, the Dodgers were unable to score for the first seven innings. All of their runs came off a solo shot from two-way player Shohei Ohtani and three-run homer from third baseman Max Muncy in the eighth inning.
Getting first baseman Freddie Freeman back to the hitter he has been his career will be crucial for Los Angeles’ offense going forward.
Freeman averaged .226 and hit just two home runs through June and July. As eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts struggles through a career-worst season, Freeman needs to step up for the Dodgers.
More news: Dodgers' Mookie Betts' Home Run Brought Up Emotional Memory Following Stepfather's Death
Freeman told reporters he fixed something about his swing in late July. After making that statement, the nine-time All-Star averaged .400 and recorded three home runs in his next 14 games.
If Freeman is able to keep up this trend, ESPN’s David Schoenfield believes the Dodgers could go back to having the best offense in MLB.
Even with his struggles at the plate in June and July, Freeman is still averaging above .300 overall this season. Freeman's batting average ranks third in the National League behind Dodgers' catcher Will Smith and Miami Marlins' second baseman Xavier Edwards.
The 2024 World Series Most Valuable Player has often found a way to come through in big moments for his team. And the Dodgers need him to do the same this weekend in order to remain as the top dogs in the NL West.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.