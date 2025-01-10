Inside The Dodgers

Insider Urges Dodgers Rival to Sign Fan Favorite Free Agent Kiké Hernandez

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) makes a catch during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) makes a catch during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently traded infielder Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds, potentially paving the way for a reunion with fan favorite Kiké Hernández.

Hernández has expressed interest in returning to Los Angeles, saying earlier this offseason, "I would love to be back... I truly believe that this team is gonna be even better next year with all the pitching reinforcements."

However, there may be competition for his services as The Athletic's Eno Sarris urged the Philadelphia Phillies to consider signing the free-agent utility man.

"But would a player like Kiké Hernández make more sense?" Sarris wrote. "He’s more of a sure thing offensively and rated as a positive defensively at all of his positions. He could come into games late to spell Castellanos and keep the outfield defense above water, and he’d generally be available at any position should the need arise.

"The only problem would be that any dollar they spend on Hernández will cost them double due to their luxury tax situation. Might be worth it, though, to round out that bench."

Hernández’s versatility and improved second-half performance bolster his free-agent case.

After struggling at the plate for much of the season — finishing with a .229/.281/.373 slash line — he made adjustments upon learning he had astigmatism in his right eye and began wearing glasses. His numbers improved to a .274/.304/.458 slash line with seven home runs in the second half.

He carried that momentum into the postseason, where he slashed .294/.357/.451, collecting 23 total bases, including 15 hits and two home runs.

Regardless of what happens, Hernández has appreciated his time in Los Angeles and thanked the fans in a recent appearance on The Shop.

“From the moment I got to L.A., it was a humbling experience for me to have a fanbase that embraces me and loves me the way that they do,” Hernández said via The Shop. “The support. I’m a guy that I’m probably a better player than what the back of my card says numbers-wise.

"I bring more to the table than my stats, and the way that they love me, you’d think that I am the best player on the field each and every day I step on a baseball field.”

Whether he returns to the Dodgers or joins a new team, Hernández’s defensive skills and postseason experience make him a valuable asset for any contender.

