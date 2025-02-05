Ippei Mizuhara's Bookie Breaks Silence on Situation Involving Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
Mathew Boyer, the bookie or Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, recently broke his silence in an exclusive interview with the New York Post.
It was his first time speaking to the media on the record.
Boyer said he felt guilty for taking money from Mizuhara and not stopping him from being in over his head. He explained that the former interpreter placed bets through Boyer's sports betting site before stopping around January 2024.
“It was very obvious he was stealing money and not asking Ohtani for permission,” Bowyer told The Post.
In April 2024, Mizuhara was charged with stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani, with most of the money transferred directly from Ohtani’s bank account to one linked to the bookmaker. The Dodgers dismissed Mizuhara as Ohtani’s interpreter in March 2024 after the allegations surfaced.
Mizuhara pleaded guilty in June to one count of bank fraud and one count of filing a false income tax return.
Mizuhara allegedly would pretend to be his boss, Ohtani, while calling banks to get money. He would then wire Boyer $500,000 every two weeks.
“He never acted as if the dollar amounts impacted him for one second. He was so polite and so respectful,” Bowyer said.
According to prosecutors, Mizuhara placed at least 19,000 wagers between September 2021 and January 2024 through Boyer.
“During this period, Mizuhara had total winning bets of at least $142,256,769, and total losing bets of at least $182,935,206, leaving Mizuhara owing approximately $40,678,436. On a regular basis during this period, Bowyer would increase Mizuhara’s betting limits,” the Department of Justice said.
Boyer never asked where Mizuhara was getting his money.
“I asked him if he was OK,” Bowyer said. “He said, ‘I’m just terrible at this.’ I would try to control him a little bit.
“I truly believe he had a massive gambling addiction problem.”
Bowyer, 49, is scheduled for sentencing on April 4. He pleaded guilty in August 2024 to charges of illegal sports betting, money laundering, and filing a false tax return. Ironically, the sentencing falls on his birthday.
Bowyer, a father of five, is hoping for probation instead of a jail sentence.
Currently banned from casinos, he now earns a living by selling AstroTurf and is planning to self-publish a book on his experiences soon after his sentencing, according to the New York Post.