Jack Flaherty Could Shockingly Return to Dodgers Thanks to Latest Update
There is a scenario that could bring Jack Flaherty back to the Los Angeles Dodgers but it is contingent on a major detail – Roki Sasaki would have to sign elsewhere.
Sasaki's list of potential continues to narrow after multiple reports were released on Monday that the three finalists were the Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays. He had a second meeting with the Padres and Blue Jays in their respective cities.
With that being said, Flaherty is now open to a short-term deal, according toThe Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
“At least two — right-hander Jack Flaherty and outfielder Anthony Santander — are open to considering short-term deals with high average annual values, according to league sources briefed on their discussions,” Rosenthal wrote.
When the Dodgers signed Blake Snell earlier this winter, it became clearer that Walker Buehler and/or Jack Flaherty would not be re-signing with Los Angeles. MLB insider Bob Nightengale told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain that he believed there was “no room” for either pitcher.
“Well, I can’t see Buehler coming back now. Same with Jack Flaherty,” Nightengale told McKain. “Obviously, they could have kept Buehler by giving him a qualifying offer. I think Buehler would have taken it at $21 million. I’m sure they talked and said, ‘Okay, we’ll offer you, you know, say around $15 million,’ and he wasn’t interested. You already have seven, eight starters. Particularly, like you said, if you get the young pitcher, Roki Sasaki, from Japan — there’s really no room for him or Flaherty.”
At the start of the offseason, Flaherty seemed like one of the least likely free agents to return to Los Angeles. The 29-year-old right-hander had a strong bounce back season in 2024, splitting his time between the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers. He finished the regular season with an impressive 3.17 ERA but delivered inconsistent performances in the postseason.
However, his free agency hasn't exactly gone according to plan despite winning the World Series with the Dodgers and taking over as the de facto ace when Tyler Glasnow went down with a season-ending injury.
Flaherty shined in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series and the World Series, showcasing his potential as a top-tier starter. However, his struggles in the respective Game 5s raised questions about his consistency.
While Flaherty's age works in his favor, teams may hesitate to commit without seeing back-to-back strong seasons from him. Thus, he may have to settle for a short-term contract, which would be something exactly up the Dodgers alley as they don't want to commit long-term to yet another player.
Flaherty on a three-year deal with opts outs after the first two seasons would be a perfect deal for L.A., and one Flaherty would likely consider as he loved playing for his hometown team.
