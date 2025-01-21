Jack Flaherty Sends Dodgers-Coded Message to Fans Amid Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an eventful offseason much to the dismay of opposing fans and teams across Major League Baseball.
From signing Cy Young award winning pitcher Blake Snell, landing the coveted Roki Sasaki, and signing two big-name relievers in two days in Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, L.A. has not taken their foot off the gas since winning the 2024 World Series.
As expected, fans have considered these moves an attempt to ruin the sport when in reality, the Dodgers front office is simply doing their job to create the best team possible.
In the midst of the public outcry, free agent pitcher Jack Flaherty seems to have hinted at defending the team he pitched for last season.
"A certain team is not ruining baseball," Flaherty wrote on X. "A lot of other teams are just doing very little."
Although the Burbank, CA native hasn't directly named the Dodgers as the 'certain team' it can be easily assumed that it is Los Angeles given their recent signings and opposing fan hatred for said singings.
Flaherty is still on the hunt for a new MLB contract, but it is increasingly likely that the Dodgers will not bring him back.
Flaherty, who has been active on social media recently, responded to a now deleted tweet from a fan who seemed to imply that Flaherty is upset about not yet being re-signed to L.A.
"Please go on about who I've acted spoiled or cried about not being signed," Flaherty wrote. "You guys love talking bs."
On top all of the pitching additions the team has made this offseason, there are also a few notable Dodgers who will be brought back after spending the end of 2024 injured like Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Tyler Glasnow, and reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani.
Wherever Flaherty lands this offseason, he brings up a great point about other teams in MLB doing very little.
Teams like the San Diego Padres were two mere runs away from advancing to the NLCS in 2024. They have made zero big league signings or acquisitions this offseason.
Flaherty is projected to sign a contract worth over $100 million, per Fansided's Robert Murray, and will be a valuable asset after he saw a productive 2024 season.
After being traded from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline, Flaherty arrived to his hometown team and went 6-2 in the second half of the season with an ERA of 3.58 wearing Dodger blue.
During the 2024 season as a whole, Flaherty had an ERA of 3.17 across his two ball clubs with 194 strikeouts to only 38 walks over 162 innings.