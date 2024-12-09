Juan Soto Signs $765 Million Deal, Won’t Join Dodgers Despite Competitive Offer
After weeks of speculation, rumors and misinformation, Juan Soto made the decision to go from the Bronx to Queens. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were linked to the Dominican star and made him a competitive offer, Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million landmark contract with the New York Mets.
Soto headlined this free agent class as the most popular player on the market this winter. Several teams including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox made offers to the star outfielder.
Soto’s camp was extremely tight-lipped about his looming decision, but the news comes just days before the Winter Meetings in Dallas.
Soto has played for the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees. Now he joins the Mets in Queens.
In 2024, Soto recorded a .285 batting average, 201 home runs, and 592 runs batted in. Soto and the Yankees reached the World Series, but lost in five games to the Dodgers.
Soto signed with the Nationals as an international free agent in 2015. The Dominican outfielder made his MLB debut in 2018 and was the runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Soto won the World Series with the Nationals in 2019.
In 2020, Soto won the NL batting title with a .351 average. The left-handed hitter has also won the Silver Slugger Award five times and is a four-time All-Star.
With Soto signed to the Mets, it’s likely teams that lost out on the star will shift their focus to other available outfielders. Teoscar Hernández is expected to sign in the coming weeks, hopefully returning to the Dodgers for the 2025 campaign.
There are several other free agents that have yet to sign with teams, but Soto’s deal was the news every baseball fan was waiting for.