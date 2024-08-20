Justin Turner on Fallout With Dodgers: 'What Happened, Happened'
Former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner returned to Dodger Stadium for the first time since the Dodgers declined his option after the 2022 season, making him a free agent. Turner would go on to sign with the Boston Red Sox, before playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and now Seattle Mariners.
In his return, Turner was the recipient of a standing ovation from the crowd as his former teammates welcomed him back. "I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you guys so much for nine of the most incredible years of my life. You guys made this one of the most special times," Turner said before the game.
Turner enjoyed the longest stretch of his career with the Dodgers, spending nine years with the team from 2014-22. Born in Long Beach, the Dodgers were Turner's hometown team growing up. He had his best years in Southern California as a major leaguer.
Turner made both of his All-Star appearances with the Dodgers, and was the National League Championship Series MVP in 2017 after hitting a walk-off home run to advance the Dodgers to the World Series. He later helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020, recording eight hits during the series.
“It was one of the best things that ever happened in my career, getting a chance to put on this uniform that so many great players have worn throughout the years, and be on some teams that have done some historic things,” Turner told reporters, including Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times. “It was really something that I was so honored to be a part of.”
Heading toward the end of Turner's time in Los Angeles, he was clear that he wanted to finish his career with the Dodgers. Two years after helping the Dodgers win the World Series, the team opted to pay JD Martinez over Turner, making Turner a free agent.
“I wish he was a Dodger forever,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “That’s just not the way that sports works. But he’s always a Dodger to me.”
Turner is instead a Mariner, having been traded to Seattle on July 29 after beginning the season with the Blue Jays. While Turner was unhappy to leave the Dodgers, he has since come to acceptance with what went down between the two sides.
“What happened, happened,” Turner said. “I think it was pretty well-documented how I felt at the time. But nothing’s changed. I’m still super grateful for my nine years I’ve spent here.”