Kiké Hernández Stole the Show at Dodgers World Series Parade By Taking Shots at Fat Joe
The Los Angeles Dodgers had their World Series parade on Friday. It will go down as one of the most unforgettable moments in the organization's history. One moment in particular was simply amusing when Kiké Hernández called out Fat Joe.
The rapper performed ahead of Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. Social media instantly exploded with mostly humorous and negative opinions of Fat Joe's performance.
"This guy, used to be fat," Hernández said. "He's not fat anymore. His name is Joe. We didn't need to play, because after that performance we had already won.
"They not like us, baby."
Hernández's statement had every fan at Dodger Stadium laughing. The Dodgers had Los Angeles rapper Ice Cube perform at Game 2 of the World Series.
It was an iconic performance that featured a diss of the New York Yankees. Following the Game 3 performance by Fat Joe, there was speculation on social media that the New York organization panicked after watching Ice Cube perform, and thus, had to scramble to find an east coast artist.
Other fans poked fun at the fact that the Yankees could've asked Alicia Keys or Jay-Z to perform their iconic "Empire State of Mind" instead of the now regular-sized rapper.
Nevertheless, several fans were convinced the Yankees were doomed to lose the Fall Classic after the Fat Joe performance. Yankee fans were less than enthusiastic watching him perform, but in reality, the reason the Bombers lost the World Series was because the Dodgers were the better team.
Despite being riddled with injuries throughout the entirety of the 2024 season, the Dodgers played stellar baseball. Meanwhile, the Yankees fell apart on defense.
It was essentially the fundamentals of the game that New York failed to do, which resulted in the Dodgers' triumph in five games.
The Dodgers pulled off one of the most historic comeback wins to concluded the World Series in the Bronx. Los Angeles faced a 5-0 deficit, which left fans believing the series would head back to Chavez Ravine.
However, after a gritty fifth inning performance by the Dodgers and a defensive debacle by the Bombers, the game was tied.
The Dodgers went on to seal their World Series title with a 7-6 victory over the Yankees in Game 5. Hernández will always be credited for his remarkable postseason performance in 2024, which helped the Dodgers secure their eighth World Series title.