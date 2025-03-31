Undefeated Dodgers Aren't Even Playing Their Best Baseball, Says Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers are 5-0 so far in the regular season and aren't showing signs of slowing down.
Manager Dave Roberts provided some extremely promising updates on what is in store for his team down the road, and how much better the Dodgers are going to be.
"This is by far the best opening week I’ve ever experienced," Roberts said. "I think that if you’re a Dodger fan, I think that you feel the same way I do. I just couldn’t have scripted it any better. Obviously, we’re 4-0, finding ways to win, and we’re not even playing our best baseball and are still finding ways to win."
The Dodgers extended their winning streak after that quote, but still have yet to play their best baseball. There have been signs of early season rust such as pitchers not covering first base, and yet, the Dodgers remain undefeated heading into the series with the Atlanta Braves.
With 11 pitchers on the injured list, superstar Mookie Betts still recovering from his illness that caused him to lose close to 20 pounds, and reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani still yet to make his pitching debut in L.A., Roberts has good reason to believe the best is yet to come.
Friday night's extra innings victory best encapsulated what the skipper meant when talking about how this team is not yet at full strength and always finds ways to win.
The Dodgers entered the bottom of the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers down 3-5.
A mini rally tied the score at 5, and two men were on with the recently illness-riddled Mookie Betts.
Playing severely underweight and just days removed from being scratched from the lineup for a spring game against the Los Angeles Angels due to vomiting, Betts walloped a 3-2 pitch into the left field bleachers and the Dodgers won 8-5. It was his second dinger of the night.
Resilience was the word that described the 2024 Dodgers so perfectly, and although it can still be used to describe the current roster, dominance is what they have shown the baseball world through five games.
The relentless offense, the superior pitching roster, the otherworldly fan support, and so many more superlatives can be used to describe this team, but as the skipper ensinuated Friday evening, the best is yet to come.
