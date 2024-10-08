Manny Machado, Jack Flaherty Open Up About Altercation in Dodgers' Game 2 Loss
Tensions heated up between Jack Flaherty and Manny Machado throughout Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Sunday. During the game, Flaherty and Machado were shown exchanging words multiple times.
The talk began after Flaherty struck Machado out in the sixth inning. Their exchanges continued after Machado threw a ball to the Dodgers dugout in the bottom half of the inning, and nearly hit Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
“I was fired up after getting Manny out (in the first inning). It’s a big spot in the playoffs," Flaherty told reporters after the game. "That’s what happens. I was fired up. Oh well. And then, he did some (stuff) between innings where he tries to throw the ball in our dugout. Everybody catches the tail end of it, of me and him going at it, but I was sitting there for my team. I wasn’t going to go at him. He was throwing at our dugout. … I understand it’s the postseason, everybody’s fired up.”
Machado defended his throw. “I throw balls all the time in dugouts,” he said.
Roberts said Monday that he saw the video of Machado's throw, and called it "unsettling," via The Athletic. Roberts added that there was "intent" behind the throw.
“I wouldn’t have said anything if it was a toss,” said Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty, via The Athletic.
“Emotions run high,” Flaherty said. “I get it. But I’m not going to get punked.”
Machado was also unhappy after Padres teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch from Flaherty, creating more words between the two players and adding to the rigid atmosphere at Dodger Stadium.
Flaherty ultimately got the best of Machado throughout the game, and struck him out in the sixth inning. Machado did not record his lone hit of the game until after Flaherty exited.
Flaherty did not see the same success against the rest of the Padres' lineup — allowing home runs to Tatis and David Peralta. In total, Flaherty gave up five hits and four earned runs. Machado might not have had the best night, but his team got the win and tied the series up at 1-1 before the NLDS moves to Petco Park for Game 3 and 4.