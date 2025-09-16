Max Muncy Says Dodgers Players Have to Stop Worrying About Themselves, Focus on Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been far from full health this season, but as more stars are returning from the injured list, a clearer picture of what the defending champions can accomplish in the postseason starts to come together.
One of the names unfortunately listed on the IL for most of the second half of the 2025 campaign is Max Muncy. The All-Star third baseman was a staple in the Dodgers' lineup after an abysmal first month of the season, but has been one of the best hitters on the team since the start of May.
The slugger recently spoke on what his team can do moving forward to try and continue putting runs on the board and wins on their record as October looms right around the corner.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Still Has Faith in Tanner Scott
“We try to preach having good at-bats, doing things to help the team win, but over the course of seven, eight months, sometimes it slips through the cracks for some guys,” Max Muncy said Friday. “It’s just one of those things where, at this point in the year, we can’t be worried about ourselves. We’ve got to be worried about what we’re doing to win the game. All that matters is the team at this point. It’s a tough message to get across sometimes.”
Many members of the Dodgers, and all over MLB, for that matter, have gone through their own stretches of inconsistency or lessened production, but regardless of past performances, Muncy stressed the importance of looking ahead.
“At this point, your numbers are your numbers,” Muncy said. “Unless you went 30 for your next 30, for the majority of these guys, you have 600 at-bats at this point and your numbers aren’t really going to change. We’ve got to get back focused on just winning the game.”
More news: Dodgers Losing Another All-Star to Injured List as Brutal Stretch Continues
Individual stats and past performances matter for contract extensions and weighing value over the course of a season, but with only 13 more games until the postseason, LA has to be fully focused on becoming baseball's first repeat champions in 25 years.
Muncy's return is certainly helpful moving forward, along with NLCS MVP Tommy Edman recently coming back to the team as well, but it is going to take everyone down the stretch to ensure the Dodgers win their last game of the year as champions once again.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.