Dodgers' Dave Roberts Still Has Faith in Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts still has faith in closer Tanner Scott despite the $72 million free agent signing struggling this season.
The Dodgers got to feel how dominant Scott can be during the playoffs last season. The lefty was on the San Diego Padres, and he gave Los Angeles fits.
His performance in October, along with a long track record of reliable relief pitching, earned him a massive four-year deal from the Dodgers during the winter, which reached nearly $16 million in average annual value.
More news:Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Predicted to Play Big Role in Postseason This Year By Insider
In his debut season with the Dodgers, Scott has made 53 appearances, pitching 50.1 innings and posting a 4.47 ERA. His WAR only sits at 0.1, making him essentially worth the same as a replacement-level relief arm.
He has shown flashes of the lights-out stuff that made the Dodgers give him the massive payday, but more often than not, he has cost the team in high-leverage moments.
During the 10th inning of Friday's game against the San Fransico Giants, Scott gave up a walk-off grand slam to Patrick Bailey, costing the team a chance to win the game after Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a gem.
Despite his heartbreaking performance, manager Dave Roberts remains steadfast in his belief that Scott can turn things around.
“He’s going through it right now,” Roberts said, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.
“We’ve just got to continue to try to give him confidence and when the time’s right, run him out there and expect good things to happen and expect it to turn.
“Certainly it doesn’t feel good giving up runs in any capacity. He’s one of our highest-leverage guys, so a lot of times when it doesn’t go well, the game is in the balance.
"There’s obviously outside noise, but inside the clubhouse, guys believe in him. I believe in him. We’re going to need him. That’s just the facts. We’re going to need him.”
More news: Former Dodger Dustin May Goes on IL With Forearm Injury, Hopeful to Return to Red Sox
For Scott, the goal must be to deliver by October, when all can be forgiven if he helps the Dodgers defend their 2024 World Series title.
The pressure will be on, but it is going to be his only chance at salvaging his season.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.