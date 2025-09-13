Dodgers Losing Another All-Star to Injured List as Brutal Stretch Continues
The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing All-Star catcher Will Smith on the injured list ahead of their second game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, per manager Dave Roberts.
"There's just not enough improvement," Roberts said of Smith's injury.
Smith has been battling a bone bruise in his hand after a foul ball struck him against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sept. 3. The catcher returned to the lineup Tuesday, however was scratched ahead of Wednesday's game due to swelling in his hand.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled catcher Chuckie Robinson to fill Smith's place on the roster. Robinson will serve as the backup to catcher Ben Rortvedt, who is the current starter.
Dalton Rushing would ordinarily fill that role, however he fouled a ball off his shin against the Baltimore Orioles Sept. 5 and exited the game, landing on the 10-day injured list the following day.
The Dodgers previously called up Robinson after Rushing's injury, however they sent him back down Sept. 8 before he could feature in a game.
Smith is a huge miss for the Dodgers, who are in a crucial point in their season. The catcher is firmly in the race for the National League batting title with a .296 average, and is having his best full season in MLB offensively. His .901 OPS is the highest he has posted since 2020, where he played 37 games.
Robinson hasn't played at the major league level this season, though previously played 51 total games for the Chicago White Sox in 2022 and 2024. In those 51 appearances, Robinson had a batting average of .132 and hit two home runs, both of which came in the 2022 season.
The catcher left the White Sox after last season and signed with the Los Angeles Angels, who designated him for assignment in late May. The Dodgers picked him up off waivers and have kept him in Triple-A since.
The Dodgers will look to even up their series against the Giants on Saturday after a crushing opening game loss, where they lost via a walk-off grand slam. Giants starter Logan Webb will throw the first pitch at 6:05 p.m. PT.
