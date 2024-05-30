Mets Reliever Has Epic Tantrum After Getting Blown Up By Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers broke New York Mets reliever Jorge López on Wednesday night in Citi Field. He hoped to stop the bleeding that led to his team's 15th loss in 19 games.
He finished his night launching his glove into the crowd and looking for a new job.
López entered the game in the eighth inning after the Dodgers took a 5-3 lead. Unfortunately for him, he gave up a double to Miguel Vargas who scored two runs, and then a home run to Shohei Ohtani scoring two more.
Chaos ensued shortly after as López was ejected in the middle of Freddie Freeman's at-bat for arguing a checked swing that third base umpire Ramon De Jesus called a ball on the appeal. López had choice words for the umpire and was immediately tossed. As he walked toward the home dugout, he took his glove off and tossed it into the stands.
The Mets designated López for assignment after the game but before he heard the news, he made sure to get the last word in with the media at his locker.
"I don't regret it," López said to reporters. "I think I've been looking at the worst team probably in the whole f***ing MLB. So, you know, whatever happens happens. Whatever they want to do. I'll be here tomorrow if they want me."
López was asked to clarify the comments about him saying he's on the worst team in MLB. Was that really what he meant to say?
"Yeah, probably," López said. "It looks like (it)."
The Dodgers swept the Mets outscoring the home team 18-5 in three games. They have an off day Thursday before welcoming the Colorado Rockies to Dodger Stadium on Friday.