MLB Analyst Has Asinine Take on Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
MLB Analyst Rob Parker claimed Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has plateaued during the 2025 season on Thursday, stating his 15 RBIs were too low and that he would not be able to replicate his 2024 MVP season.
"He's supposed to be on a plateau with Aaron Judge [with] these two MVP type seasons," said Parker. "I can sit here honestly and say I expect even more for Aaron Judge as he continues. Ohtani is just not gonna match last year's season, and I can't see him, as we go forward, have a better year than that."
The four-time All-Star is coming off of a monstrous season in L.A., during which he led MLB in runs and total bases, while leading the National League in home runs, RBIs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and OPS+.
Ohtani's averages in the 2025 season so far line up with those from the 2023 and 2024 seasons, both of which propelled him to MVP selections in the American and National leagues. Through 38 games this season, he is batting .305, matching his 2023 line and sitting just shy of his .310 mark from last year, has a .410 on-base percentage and has a high slugging percentage among with .649. His OPS+ of 198 would be the highest in his career this far, and is good for second in the NL behind New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso's 205.
Additionally, Ohtani leads MLB in runs (43), triples (4) and home runs (12). His 98 total bases are the most in the National League.
Parker also claimed Ohtani was poor during situations with runners on base despite his .835 OPS with runners in scoring position.
Since Parker's claim Thursday morning, Ohtani has hit two home runs and driven in six runs, including a go-ahead three-run jack in the top of the ninth inning Friday night to give the Dodgers a 14-11 lead, which they would see out to win the second game of a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The three-time MVP is on an eight-game hit streak which includes three multi-hit games.
