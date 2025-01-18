MLB Analyst Who Predicted Roki Sasaki Would Sign With Padres Says Dodgers Should Be Investigated
The Los Angeles Dodgers landed Roki Sasaki, and there are inevitably some who want to spoil the story.
Less than an hour after Sasaki announced he was joining the Dodgers, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden said he believes there will be an investigation regarding the signing.
Earlier in the offseason, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, Sasaki's agent, had to publicly deny there was an unwritten agreement already in place between his client and the Dodgers. With Los Angeles so heavily favored, some MLB executives were under the impression there was an illegal deal made and took their concerns to the commissioner's office.
“While a bunch of executives who should know me better and do a lot of business with me insult my integrity by insinuating that I would be a part of some type of nefarious agreement,” Wolfe toldThe Athletic, “in reality, this is just poor sportsmanship.”
Some of those same MLB executives recently voted the San Diego Padres as the new favorite in the Sasaki sweepstakes just weeks ago. Nevertheless, the rumors quickly died down after Wolfe released the statement — but Bowden has decided to bring them back to life.
"I think you're gonna find that there's gonna be multiple teams that are going to ask the commissioner's office to investigate this particular signing," Bowden said on Foul Territory right after Sasaki's announcement. "Because I can tell you, there were several front offices that believed there was a pre-cut deal between the Dodgers and Roki Sasaki. This was, of course, denied by his camp. It was denied to such an extent that it made you scratch your head a little bit."
Numerous times throughout the offseason, Bowden predicted Sasaki would sign with the San Diego Padres. He was wrong.
"Of that group, most in the industry believe he’ll end up signing with the Dodgers. However, I’m not in that camp because I think endorsement deals with Japanese companies are going to be important for him financially since he won’t be eligible for arbitration for three years or eligible for free agency for at least six years," Bowden wrote. "In Los Angeles, he’d be in the shadow of both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, lessening his endorsement ceiling. And there are other reasons I don’t believe he’s destined for the Dodgers."
Thus far, there is no truth to the tale that Bowden is telling. His comments seem more from bitter intentions, rather than a pursuit of integrity.
The fact remains the Dodgers are one of the most esteemed organizations in all of baseball, and it appears as though their streak of success will only continue.
