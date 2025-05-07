MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Dodgers, Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors
The Dodgers' longtime trade target, Nolan Arenado, is being shopped by the St. Louis Cardinals, although Los Angeles has not expressed interest at this time.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cardinals intend to trade the 34-year-old third baseman.
"Meanwhile, they still are trying to trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to express interest while still hoping that third baseman Max Muncy escapes his early-season struggles," Nightengale wrote in his column.
Arenado has been linked to the Dodgers for years due to his consistent production and balance of offense and defense.
Before he was traded from the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers were reportedly interested; however, the Cardinals were the team that finalized the deal.
Links to the eight-time All-Star persist, particularly as Max Muncy has struggled significantly in the early part of the season.
The Dodgers are committed to winning now and could benefit from a player like Arenado, who may not have matched his past production but continues to be a steady contributor and experienced veteran.
Arenado is slashing .256/.342/.395 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. His two-way value, in terms of offense and defense, has led him to generate 0.9 WAR so early in the year.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has long been an admirer of Arenado, and with the Cardinals increasingly willing to part with the player, it could be possible for his move to Los Angeles to finally happen.
