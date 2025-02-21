MLB Insider Provides New Details on Dodgers, Cardinals Nolan Arenado Trade Talks
The Los Angeles Dodgers were never aggressively pursuing All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. The offseason brings a flurry of speculation, and at times, potential incorrect information.
More news: Former Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion Pitcher Signs With AL Contender
Katie Woo of The Athletic reported an eye-opening fact into the Dodgers, Arenado trade rumors.
"The Dodgers never matched Arenado’s interest, instead committing to Max Muncy as their everyday third baseman," Woo wrote on Friday.
The Dodgers had not publicly expressed interest in the 10-time Gold Glove winner at any point in the offseason, but Arenado seemingly connected himself to the reigning World Series champions when he posted a series of photos on Instagram along with the song "dodger blue."
The St. Louis Cardinals had hoped to have Arenado off the payroll by spring training, but he reported to camp with the rest of the position players last week. As of now, it seems the Cardinals and Arenado are stuck with each other, at least until the deadline.
Muncy, himself, addressed the rumor mill earlier this winter and figured the more star talent, the merrier for the reigning World Series champions.
“As long as I get to stay around, I don’t care who they bring in,” Muncy said on Foul Territory. “I think Andrew (Friedman) and Brandon (Gomes) know my stance on that extremely well. I’ve never been one that said ‘No, I’m not going to play this position, I’m not going to play that position. I’m not going to bat in this spot in the order.’ I don’t care. As long as you put me out there, I’ll play wherever they want to put me. As long as it means I’m out there on that field wearing Dodger blue, playing in that stadium.
"You’re talking about arguably the best defensive third baseman if you look at his numbers. I can see why it would be appealing. To me, it doesn’t matter. I just want to be there and help the team win.”
Nonetheless, its evident the Dodgers were not very active in pursuing Arenado and it appears the L.A. organization is content with Muncy at the hot corner.
Maybe next offseason?
More news: Dave Roberts Tempers Expectations on Dodgers Rookie Phenom Roki Sasaki