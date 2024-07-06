MLB Insider Reveals Dodgers' Trade Deadline Plans
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have their eyes on two key areas ahead of the MLB trade deadline — pitching and the outfield. Both of these needs have long been known for the team this season, especially with the injuries to the bullpen and James Outman getting optioned back to Triple-A.
National MLB reporter Bob Nightengale confirmed these reported interests from the Dodgers to Dodgers Nation.
“They would like to get another outfielder. I think that’s been a problem. I don’t think that’s gonna be an easy fix.” Nightengale told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. “They’ll get some bullpen help, you can always find that. And maybe one more starter. Right now it’s you know, relying on (Tyler) Glasnow and a lot of question marks. I don’t think they thought Buehler would have these kind of struggles. Gavin Stone has stepped up, but they need one more starter. You know a guy like a Zach Eflin, I’m throwing out someone like that. You won’t have to give up a ton for him.”
Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. have been two of the players floated as potential options for the Dodgers at the deadline. Filling any needs is especially crucial for L.A., as they are set on making a World Series run after all the money they spent during the offseason.
The one position no longer listed as one the Dodgers are heavily pursuing is shortstop. What once would have been considered a huge need for the team earlier in the year is no longer the case with how well Miguel Rojas is playing. There is a possibility that Rojas could continue to play shortstop even once Mookie Betts returns from a fractured hand, but Betts could also fill in at the position as well.