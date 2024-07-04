Longtime Dodgers Trade Target Surprisingly Designated for Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers were reportedly eyeing Tim Anderson as a potential trade candidate to help fill in at shortstop with Mookie Betts on the injured list.
In a surprising move on Tuesday, the Miami Marlins designated Anderson for assignment.
“It's never an easy day when you have to DFA one of your everyday players,” Miami Marlinsmanager Skip Schumaker said. “Tim was awesome in the clubhouse. I didn't know him before this year. I knew of him as a player, obviously, but not as a person, and he was one of the harder workers I've ever been around. Always here early, infield work, doing his hitting routine, trying to figure out how to get back to where he was in 2021-2022, and that's the toughest part when the guys put in so much work and there was just no production, nothing to show for it."
Anderson became a free agent last winter after the Chicago White Sox declined his $14 million club option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout. The Marlins signed him hoping he would return to his batting champion form but he didn't pan out. He was striking out more and hitting the ball weaker resulting in Miami cutting him loose.
In 65 games, Anderson posted a 30 OPS+, and his -1.2 FanGraphs WAR ranked last among 27 MLB shortstops with at least 240 plate appearances.