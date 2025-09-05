MLB Insiders Question Dave Roberts' Decision in Dodgers' Loss to Pirates
Why did Dodgers manager Dave Roberts order Blake Snell to intentionally walk Andrew McCutchen with runners on second and third base and one out in Thursday's game in Pittsburgh?
That's what MLB Network's Brian Kenny wanted to know during Friday's episode of MLB Now. McCutchen was 0-for-14 with four strikeouts and six walks in his career against Snell coming into the plate appearance. (Make that seven walks now.)
After McCutchen was intentionally walked to load the bases, Pirates rookie Nick Yorke collected just his second hit of the season (and the 10th of his career) to drive in a pair of runs. The Dodgers ultimately lost, 5-3, making the decision to walk McCutchen look critically important in hindsight.
MLB Now panelist Sean Casey, the former Pirates first baseman and New York Yankees hitting coach, defended Roberts' decision.
"They've got a rookie coming up who just got called up, McCutchen had just homered the day before (on Tuesday), so his swing is looking pretty good," Casey said. "He's a guy that can still beat you. Yorke was coming up, and I'd rather pitched to Yorke with Snell, with his stuff."
Casey said he wasn't worried about Snell's 11.4 percent walk rate in the moment.
"I've got a matchup against Snell versus a rookie that has got four at-bats (in 2025)," Casey said. "I'm going to take that matchup."
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com weighed in next: "I didn't have a problem with it," he said. "You're trying to set up the double play. You've got a guy with four at-bats (this season in MLB) coming up.
"The one argument against it was the top number we saw there, which was 0-for-14 lifetime against Snell," Feinsand continued. "If you've got a guy who's never got a hit against him; again this isn't 2013. I can see both sides but I can absolutely see setting up the double play."
Managers are accustomed to being the subject of fans' ire. Roberts was directly responsible for issuing the intentional walk, and he took a direct hit on social media after the decision backfired.
Roberts wasn't the one who allowed three consecutive singles to Jared Triolo, Nick Gonzales, and Bryan Reynolds in a 1-0 game to start the fifth inning, however. Snell put his manager in a tough position by the time McCutchen entered the batter's box.
The fact that Snell was facing each Pirates hitter for the third time in the game will not be lost on anyone. Next time, don't be surprised if Roberts manages the situation differently — by not letting Snell pitch that deep into the game to begin with.
