MLB Legend Who Spent One Season With Dodgers Sadly Dies at 65
Major League baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson died at 65. He was reportedly battling pneumonia, per multiple reports. Henderson spent his final season with the Los Angeles Dodgers during his 25-year career in the majors.
Henderson is MLB's all-time stolen bases leader, a two-time World Series champion, a 10-time All-Star, and the 1990 American League MVP. When Henderson played his final game of his career with the Dodgers in 2003, he was baseball's all-time leader in runs scored with 2,295.
Henderson recorded 1,407 stolen bases throughout his tenure in the big leagues and is still regarded as the king of stolen bases to this day. In 1982, Henderson stole 130 bases. He still holds the modern-day record for stolen bases in a single season.
Henderson played with nine different teams throughout his career, including the Dodgers during his final professional season. He spent a majority of his 25 MLB seasons with the Oakland Athletics, his hometown team.
Henderson endeared fans on both coasts as he played for teams in the NL West, but also spent time playing for the New York Yankees and New York Mets. There was an outpouring of love on social media from former teammates and friends of Henderson sharing their condolences.
Henderson’s former Yankee teammate, Dave Winfield, took to Instagram to share his condolences.
“I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace,” Winfield wrote.
“Saddened by the passing of our friend, Rickey Henderson, the greatest leadoff hitter in MLB history!”Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick wrote on X. “Was proud to induct him into our Hall of Game in 2015 along with Fergie Jenkins, Ozzie Smith and the late Luis Tiant. Condolences to his family, friends and legion of fans!”
Fellow Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs also spoke highly of Henderson.
“Sad day for our Hall of Fame family with the passing of Rickey Henderson one of the greatest to ever play the game you’ll be dearly missed Brother RIP Rickey,” Boggs said on X.
Mike Piazza, who played with Henderson on the Mets, shared kind words for the legend.
“Rickey Henderson was a dream to hit behind as teammate and a nightmare for a catcher as an opponent. He was one of the most generous, hysterical and gracious human beings..He will be sorely missed..Prayers for his soul and family,” Piazza wrote on his X account.
