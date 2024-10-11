Mookie Betts Felt Like Steph Curry After Finally Breaking Out of Slump for Dodgers

Mookie Betts was 0-for-22 and 3-for-44 in his recent postseason at-bats entering Game 3.



Since, he's gone 4-for-9 with two HRs, three RBIs, and three runs.



Betts has figured things out, and the Dodgers are one win from the NLCS.



LA goes as Betts goes.pic.twitter.com/NHGUu4MI2Z