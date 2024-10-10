Padres Star Wasn't a Fan of Dodgers' Bullpen Game
The postseason hasn’t been kind to the Dodgers since their 2020 World Series win.
For two straight years, they've been knocked out in the NLDS. Facing elimination again on Wednesday in Game 4 against the Padres, Los Angeles turned to its bullpen to keep the series alive — and it worked.
The bullpen was lights out, and the offense surged in an 8-0 blowout, pushing the series to a decisive Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.
San Diego’s lineup struggled to adjust, facing eight different Dodgers pitchers throughout the game. Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill admitted it was frustrating, saying, “I think that’s one of the most annoying things… It kind of brings you back to Spring Training. You face one guy, and then it’s a new guy every time.”
Merrill went 0-for-4 with a strikeout as the Padres were held to just seven hits.
The Dodgers started Ryan Brasier, who cruised through the first four outs. When San Diego’s left-handed hitters came up in the second, manager Dave Roberts brought in Anthony Banda, who quickly shut down a two-on, two-out threat by getting Jake Cronenworth to pop out.
Michael Kopech entered in the third, making his earliest appearance since coming to L.A. at the trade deadline. He kept things steady before passing the ball to Alex Vesia in the fourth to handle more lefty matchups. From there, Roberts continued to roll out his bullpen, using Evan Phillips, Daniel Hudson, and Blake Treinen to lock down the game.
“We’ve said it all year. Our bullpen is special,” said Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia. “We’ve got eight, nine, 10 guys that can all come in very high-leverage situations, and I think it shows. The script for us can be written in many different ways and we use that in our favor, big time.”
In the ninth, rookie Landon Knack made his postseason debut, sealing the combined shutout. As the Dodgers controlled the game, they all but guaranteed the series would head back to Dodger Stadium for a winner-takes-all Game 5.
Roberts didn’t rule out a similar bullpen strategy for Friday, even though starters Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are available.
“I’m proud,” Roberts said. “When you get into the postseason, it’s a street fight. It’s about people, players, and your desire has got to be more than your opponent. And for me to see our guys go through what they’ve been through and respond the way they have really makes me excited about Game 5.”