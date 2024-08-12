New Dodgers Pitcher Heavily Applauded by Dave Roberts: 'He's Just Such a Beast'

Michael Kopech since being traded to the Dodgers:



5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 8 Ks, 4-seam averaging 98.7 MPH.



"It's real top-end stuff. He's just such a beast. We got him throwing that cutter going along with that 100 mph fastball. He's definitely high up the trust tree right now." pic.twitter.com/on19ipHOQl