New Dodgers Pitcher Heavily Applauded by Dave Roberts: 'He's Just Such a Beast'
As part of a massive three-team trade with the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired utility player Tommy Edman, minor league right-hander Oliver Gonzalez, and relief pitcher Michael Kopech in exchange for Miguel Vargas and prospects Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus.
Based on his recent trips to the mound, Kopech has been worth the trade all by himself.
Since being traded to the Dodgers, Kopech has been on fire. In 5.1 innings pitched across his first five games, Kopech has thrown eight strikeouts and only had one hit against the Philadelphia Phillies. All of this was done while averaging a 98.7 mph four-seam fastball.
Needless to say, everyone is happy with the trade, including Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
"It is just real top-end stuff," Roberts said, per Doug McCain of Dodgers Nation. "It doesn't matter, left or right hand. He's just such a beast. We got him throwing that cutter going along with that 100 mph fastball, it's an uncomfortable at-bat. So for me, the strike throwing, he's already all-in, bought in. He's definitely high up the trust tree right now, for sure."
This shouldn't be surprising to anyone who paid attention to the White Sox. Originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2014, Kopech soon found his way over to Chicago in 2016. He made his Major League Baseball debut on August 21, 2018.
After a disappointing first season and a few years in the minors, Kopech came back to the White Sox. In his five years at Chicago, Kopech maintained a 4.38 ERA while throwing 416 strikeouts across 376 innings played.
His most significant moment came on July 10, 2024, when he threw an immaculate inning against the Minnesota Twins, meaning he struck out three batters in a row using the minimum number of pitches. This has only happened in MLB 114 times.
He is the second White Sox pitcher to accomplish this feat. The first White Sox player to throw an immaculate inning was Sloppy Thurston in 1923, 101 years before Kopech.
With the playoffs in sight, the Dodgers need to do whatever they can to guarantee they hold onto the top spot in the National League West. With Kopech on the mound, it seems like the job got a little bit easier.
