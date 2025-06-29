Dodgers 'Want' $50 Million Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of the most active teams throughout the offseason, despite having won the World Series.
Unlike most defending champions, the Dodgers were extremely aggressive in signing talent over the winter. Most of the front office's efforts focused on acquiring pitching talent following the Dodgers' injury woes with the rotation and bullpen throughout the postseason.
In 2025, the Dodgers pitching staff has once again been hampered by injuries.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the Dodgers are hoping to avoid trading for a starter, but it's contingent on the return timelines of other starters such as Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell.
“I’m still optimistic,” Friedman said. “It requires guys coming back on or close to the timelines that we have penciled out. We have shown that, if we’re not in position to do that, we’ll be aggressive to add. But our strong desire is not to.”
Nevertheless, MLB insider Bob Nightengale suggests the Dodgers have their sights set on one starting pitcher in particular, Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins.
“They want another starter, and yes, Alcantara is the man they want,” Nightengale writes in a recent column.
Alcantara hasn’t looked like he did during the 2022 season, when he unanimously won the Cy Young award. The right-hander is recovering from Tommy John surgery, but has slowly found his groove once again.
Alcantara is 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA across four starts in June prior to Saturday's start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He allowed seven earned runs in six innings.
Manager Dave Roberts recently said the Dodgers are most comfortable with the internal options they have for the rotation, which includes right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan.
On June 18, Sheehan made his first start for the Dodgers since 2023. The right-hander looked sharp allowing one earned run on three hits across four innings of work.
Sheehan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City the next day, but had another productive start in the minors. The 25-year-old threw six perfect innings, and had an incredible 21 whiffs on 73 pitches.
Roberts revealed he expects Sheehan to be in the Dodgers rotation long term once he returns to the big league team.
"Obviously he’s coming off a really good one. I’m not particularly sure when his next outing is. I know it’s not going to be with us. He’ll have another one with OKC and then at that point in time there might be some things happening."
With reinforcements seemingly coming to the rotation soon, it'll be interesting to see whether the Dodgers trade for Alcantara, especially in light of his struggles this season.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.