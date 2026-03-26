Dodgers Roster and Players on Injured List for Opening Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers made their Opening Day roster official on Thursday morning while also starting the season with 10 players on the injured list.

There weren't any surprises with the Dodgers roster, as decisions made over the past week all but formally set the group. Namely with Santiago Espinal making the team, and Alex Freeland being chosen over Hyeseong Kim for the left-handed hitting part of the platoon at second base.

Dodgers Opening Day roster

Starting pitchers (5): Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yamamoto is making his second career Opening Day start but first at Dodger Stadium. Meanwhile, Sasaki remains in the Dodgers' rotation but now faces pressure of needing to get his woes sorted out during the regular season.

Bullpen (9): Ben Casparius, Edwin Díaz, Jack Dreyer, Will Klein, Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Justin Wrobleski

Wrobleski is starting the season in the bullpen as a piggyback option but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the left-hander will also make starts early in the year.

"He's there to bridge some innings. We see him as a starter, he's going to make some starts early, but for this first time through, we're going to kind of see where these starters go," Roberts said. "You have a guy that you trust and can go long, built up. He's ready for whatever we need."

Two-way player (1): Shohei Ohtani

Catchers (2): Dalton Rushing, Will Smith

Infielders (5): Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Alex Freland, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas

Outfielders (4): Alex Call, Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages, Kyle Tucker

Infielder/outfielder (1): Santiago Espinal

It was originally presumed Espinal would be part of the platoon at second base, and though he may see time there, the Dodgers plan on the 31-year-old filling a utility role.

Injured list

Along with setting their Opening Day roster, the Dodgers also start the season with 10 players on the injured list: Jake Cousins, Tommy Edman, Brusdar Graterol, Kiké Hernández, Landon Knack, Bobby Miller, Evan Phillips, Blake Snell, Brock Stewart, Gavin Stone

Snell and Edman aren't expected back until the end of May in a best-case scenario.

Per the transactions log, Cousins was signed to an MLB contract just before the start of the season. That amounted to Miller going on the 60-day injured list in order to make room for Cousins on the Dodgers' 40-man roster.

Hernández and Phillips also are on the 60-day IL.