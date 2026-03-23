Dodgers Finalize Opening Day Rotation

Any remaining Opening Day questions the Los Angeles Dodgers faced have been settled over the past week, namely deciding on Alex Freeland over Hyeseong Kim as the left-handed hitting platoon option at second base.

Elsewhere, the Dodgers' rotation to start the season became more clear with River Ryan being among the pitchers recently optioned to Minor League camp. Furthermore, Emmet Sheehan revealed he had been informed of being in the Opening Day rotation.

Dodgers rotation to start season

Following the first game of the exhibition Freeway Series, manager Dave Roberts further confirmed the Dodgers' plans for their starting rotation.

Although he did not specify if it was the exact order, Roberts named Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Sheehan, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and Shohei Ohtani in that sequence. Of course, Yamamoto already has been confirmed as the Dodgers' Opening Day starter.

Sheehan starting the second game of the season would line up with the schedule of rest the Dodgers aim to provide. Though, Glasnow technically could face the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 27 on traditional MLB rest (four days).

The more likely outcome is Sheehan pitches the middle game and Glasnow takes the mound in the series finale. That leaves Sasaki, who is starting Monday night, in line to make his 2026 season debut against the Cleveland Guardians on March 30.

That would leave Ohtani to then start the following night, when the Dodgers coincidentally have the Yoshi bobblehead giveaway planned.

That leaves Justin Wrobleski as the swingman currently on the outside looking in.

"Wrobleski, we've kind of got him in the holster. So right now, the first time through, he'll start in the 'pen, piggybacking somebody," Roberts explained. "We'll see where we insert him. He'll pitch in that first series, just not sure when."

"He's there to bridge some innings. We see him as a starter, he's going to make some starts early, but for this first time through, we're going to kind of see where these starters go. You have a guy that you trust and can go long, built up. He's ready for whatever we need."

Once at full strength, the Dodgers project to have a six-man rotation that comrpises of Blake Snell, Yamamoto, Glasnow, Ohtani, Sheehan and Sasaki.

Though, there could be change with Sheehan and Sasaki if unenver performances continue. And in Sheehan's case, the Dodgers presumably will closely monitor his workload given this year represents his first full season since having Tommy John surgery.