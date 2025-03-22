NL West Rival Urged to Sign Former Dodgers All-Star in Blockbuster Move
Prior to Will Smith being the Los Angeles Dodgers' catcher, there was Yasmani Grandal.
Grandal donned the Dodger blue uniform from 2015 to 2018. It was during the backstop's Dodgers tenure that he showed the rest of Major League Baseball his full potential.
Grandal was selected to his first All-Star Game playing for the Dodgers and helped L.A. win four division titles and two National League pennants.
In four seasons with the Dodgers, Grandal slashed 238/.337/.453 with 89 home runs, 245 runs batted in, and an OPS of .790.
While he hasn't exactly played at the same high level in recent seasons, there's a chance Grandal could return to the NL West team he made his MLB debut with: The San Diego Padres.
The Padres have limited options at catcher. None of their catchers had recorded an extra-base hit in Cactus League until last weekend. Even then, it was a home run from Luis Campusano who is expected to start the season in Triple-A.
FanSided's Robert Murray believes the Padres should address the issue by snagging Grandal this spring.
"With Yasmani Grandal looming on the free-agent market, the Padres should seriously consider a reunion with their former catcher," Murray writes. "Grandal, 36, debuted with the Padres in 2012 and played three seasons in San Diego before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015."
It was reported earlier this month that the veteran had received an offer from the Atlanta Braves, but Grandal had turned it down. While he is considering retirement, an offer from the Friars could be more enticing for Grandal.
Grandal has played for the Padres, Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and Pittsburgh Pirates throughout his 12-year MLB career.
