Nolan Arenado Declined Trade to Astros Because He Wants to Join Dodgers: Report
All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado was unwilling to waive his no-trade clause to join the Houston Astros. But the question is why?
It was originally reported that Arenado declined the trade because he preferred to make a final decision on a team later this winter. However, St. Louis Cardinals insider John Denton believes Arenado is waiting for the Los Angeles Dodgers to give him a response.
“He doesn’t want to do something in sort of a panic move this time of year," Denton said. "He wants to wait and see what his best options are. I think we all know, we all understand — Nolan Arenado wants to be told ‘No’ by the Dodgers. That’s his first choice, that’s where he still wants to go. The Dodgers have kind of downplayed their interest in him, they’ve mentioned how Max Muncy will be on the roster to start the season. Don’t be snookered by that. The Dodgers still want Nolan Arenado. They still have interest in him. But if they talk it down and act like they’re not that interested, they might be able to get out from under some of the money.”
Arenado, 34, has expressed his desire to join a team that will play in October. While the Cardinals will spend 2025 rebuilding, Arenado hopes to win a ring elsewhere. However, the Dodgers haven't publicly stated that they are interested in Arenado.
Denton believes the Dodgers have a genuine interest in adding the 10-time Gold Glove winner.
“I think it’s strong,” Denton said of the Dodgers’ interest. “They know that Nolan would like to be there. That’s his first choice. He grew up in Orange County, he grew up a fan of the Dodgers. … Nolan is gonna hold out until the Dodgers tell him ‘No’ to his face.”
“Until the Dodgers bluntly tell him ‘No,’" Denton added, "I think he’s gonna hold out for that option first and foremost.”
The Dodgers have created an organization that players are eager to join as the team has a legitimate chance to win a ring year in and year out. Arenado joining the roster would be another star talent added, but there are tons of questions regarding his potential fit.
Max Muncy is the Dodgers' starting third baseman, but he has openly said he is willing to move around if Arenado were to join the team. Those are the issues the Dodgers would have to sort out before formally acquiring a player like Arenado.
Denton provided more updates on Arenado and the potential Dodgers interest in a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain: