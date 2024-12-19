Dodgers World Series Winning Free Agent Pitcher Signs in Korea
Former Los Angeles Dodgers World Series-winning southpaw Zach Logue will take his talents overseas.
Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reported that Logue has signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization.
The contract includes a $100,000 signing bonus for the MSM Sports Management client. As a corresponding move, the Doosan Bears canceled its previous agreement with right-handed pitcher Thomas Hatch due to concerns about his physical.
Logue spent most of last year in Triple-A, where he recorded a 2.69 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 93.2 innings.
In September 2024, Logue signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers and joined Triple-A Oklahoma City. After he pitched his first three innings with the club, he had his contract purchased and was added to the Dodgers' active roster on Sept. 18.
Logue pitched two innings in the majors, allowing four runs. After the season, the Dodgers non-tendered him, and he became a free agent. Overall, Logue recorded an 18.00 ERA, allowed six hits, one home run, four strikeouts, and a 3.00 WHIP in his time in Los Angeles.
He pitched on the road against the Miami Marlins and threw 43 pitches across two innings.
Logue likely had a market for himself in the States, but it would probably would have been a minor-league deal. Instead, he will have a solid role with the Bears in Korea.
The 28-year-old appeared in the majors in three consecutive seasons. The majority of that experience came with the then-Oakland Athletics in 2022. He started in 10 of 14 appearances that season but struggled mightily, recording a 6.79 ERA over 57 innings. Logue also made three long relief appearances for the Detroit Tigers the following season, allowing nine runs over 11 innings.
The Toronto Blue Jays selected the Ohio native in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. Logue played in the Blue Jays' minor league system for the next five seasons before he was traded to the A's before the start of the 2022 season.
At the end of the 2022 season, the Tigers claimed Logue off waivers, but he struggled to find his groove there. After the 2023 season, he signed a minor league deal with the Braves but was designated for assignment in September, cleared waivers, and elected free agency on Sept. 5.
This will be Logue's first time playing overseas after eight years in the minor leagues.
More news: Dodgers Release Infielder They Traded For Ahead of 2024 Season