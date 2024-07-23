One Dodger Was Named NL Player of the Week, And It's a Surprise
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux had himself a week, albeit a short one. Lux was named the National League Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday — effectively for the first three days immediately after the All-Star break.
Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals was named American League Player of the Week.
The 26-year-old probably had the week of his career as he hit .556 (5 for 9) with two homers, three RBIs, two doubles, three runs scored, a stolen base, and a 1.444 slugging percentage in three games last week.
The Dodgers, who were struggling prior to the All-Star break, came out of the break on fire, and Lux's play sparked the team in a big way. Lux also led the National League in total bases (13), tied for the NL lead in homers and extra-base hits (4), and tied for second in hits.
It's been a roller-coaster season for Lux, who has struggled mightily for most of it. Lux got demoted from shortstop to second base during spring training, and after coming back from a torn ACL, he was expected to be the everyday shortstop.
In 81 games this season, Lux has only played shortstop one time.
Lux has slashed .225/.276/.333 throughout the season with a .610 OPS, five home runs, and 27 RBIs in 287 plate appearances. The Dodger infielder will look to build off this spectacular week and continue this hot streak he's on.
Monday against the San Francisco Giants, Lux went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts.