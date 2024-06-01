One Pitch is Fueling Gavin Stone's Career Resurgence for Dodgers
The scouting report on Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone coming into this season revealed a mediocre four-seam fastball despite its high velocity. Scouts didn't think his out-pitches were enough to overcome the fastball issues.
Those opinions are beginning to change.
During the month of May, Stone only gave up seven runs in 32 innings with 23 strikeouts. That's a decent line for a pitcher who struggled mightily coming into the month as batters had slugged .613 against the four-seam for his career and .452 against the slider.
Eno Sarris of The Athletic wrote that there have been some changes, but Stone hasn’t pushed the fastball all the way there yet. It’s in the middle of improving.
While it isn't normal to see these large spikes in his four-seam fastball, his best five games by fastball ride have come in the last 30 days. Opposing hitters were only slugging .282 against that pitch. Here is what Sarris said about how Stone fastball and why its improvement will help other pitches:
"A better fastball could make both his slider and change play up, and also give him a pitch for called strikes against either lefties or righties. Everything’s better with a better fastball."
Stone hasn't become a top-end starter despite his improvements but his numbers should improve even more with his next start slated to be against the Colorado Rockies. He will be tested against the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals after that.
If his new fastball sticks and his offense scores runs, he shouldn't have many problems moving forward.