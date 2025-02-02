Opposing Teams 'Mad' About Roki Sasaki Choosing Dodgers, Says ESPN Insider
Roki Sasaki and his agent, Joel Wolfe, ensured an even playing field when the NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines posted the right-hander in early December.
Sasaki was open to meeting with all 30 Major League Baseball teams, but only eight stood out, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, who ultimately signed the 23-year-old phenom.
While the Dodgers are thrilled with the signing, other teams believe the process may not have been entirely above board. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, other teams believe “the fix is in.”
More news: Dodgers GM Provides Crucial Injury Update on Star Pitcher
“Folks with other teams absolutely believe the fix is in on this thing,” Olney said on Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain’s podcast, Dodgers Dougout. “They thought there was an agreement behind the scenes, that the Dodgers had this thing going all along.
“They were mad with how it played out. The teams going through this process were asked to give information to Sasaki on what they would suggest to improve his fastball. They handed that information over, and now it’s proprietary information that’s in the hands of the pitcher and the Dodgers. A lot of it made teams mad, but the bottom line is the Dodgers get a great pitcher, and I think the Dodgers right now are the perfect team to have him.”
The Dodgers’ approach makes them a great fit for Sasaki. While some teams reportedly viewed him as an immediate starter, the Dodgers plan to ease him into their system. Their veteran-heavy rotation provides the depth to avoid rushing Sasaki into a high-pressure role right away.
Smaller-market teams have also expressed frustration with the Dodgers’ advantages in Japan, where they have established a strong presence.
Sasaki signed a minor league deal and will need to earn a roster spot in spring training, but Dodgers president Andrew Friedman has already confirmed he will start the season in the rotation. Fittingly, the Dodgers open their 2025 campaign in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs.
“He’s gonna go and start the season, and we will continue to work with him in between starts,” Friedman said. “There’s more travel here, but we don’t have any official number of innings or anything that we’re going to predetermine. It’s going to be much more about partnering with him, getting that feedback, seeing how he bounces back between starts, and obviously as we get into the season, we’ll know a lot more than we do today.”