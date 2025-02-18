Padres Sign Longtime Dodgers Nemesis in Surprise Move
The San Diego Padres have signed first baseman Yuli Gurriel to a minor league contract, which includes an invitation to big league camp. The deal is said to be worth $1.25 million if Gurriel makes it to the majors, with the potential for an additional $1 million in incentives.
Gurriel's contract also came with the the endorsement of Yu Darvish.
“I don’t care,” Darvish said he told Preller. “If he signs. I don’t want you guys to think too much about it. I just want it to be like nothing happened before.”
More news: Former Dodgers Pitcher Signs With NL West Rival
Los Angeles Dodgers fans still remember what Gurriel did when Darvish was on the mound against the Houston Astros during the 2017 World Series. During Game 3, the camera panned to Gurriel who was shown making an offensive gesture.
After hitting a home run off Darvish, who was pitching for the Dodgers at the time, Gurriel was seen pulling back his eyes with his fingers and saying the word "Chinito," which translates to "little Chinese boy" in Spanish.
He received a five-game suspension at the beginning of the 2018 season.
Gurriel signed a minor league contract with the Braves last season but did not appear in the majors.
On August 31, the Royals acquired him in a trade following an injury to first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who fractured his right thumb. The Cuban-born player played 18 games for Kansas City and started all six of the Royals' postseason games.
Gurriel was signed by the Astros out of Cuba in 2016 and spent his first seven MLB seasons with Houston.
More news: Fired Giants GM Reveals Why Dodgers Have Emerged as Superteam in MLB
During his time with the team, he won two World Series titles (2017 and 2022), claimed the American League batting title in 2021, and earned a Gold Glove Award that same year. A fan favorite, he played in 85 postseason games for the Astros, posting a .711 OPS with eight home runs.
After the 2022 season, Houston signed José Abreu to play first base and chose to part ways with Gurriel, who then signed with the Marlins. In 2023, Gurriel played 329 plate appearances for Miami, hitting .245/.304/.359 with four home runs.
Gurriel is expected to fight one of the two remaining roster spots along with Gavin Sheets and Mike Brosseau. As of right now, the Padres have Luis Arraez playing first base full-time but Gurriel could split time with him there or as one of the team's designated hitters.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.