Padres Stars Think San Diego Should Have Won NLDS Over Dodgers
When the Los Angeles Dodgers entered the postseason, the general consensus was the lineup is historic but the pitching staff is the weakness. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres arrived in October as the hottest team in baseball.
The National League Division Series was poised to be a rivalry matchup like no other, and it certainly lived up to the hype. Though the Dodgers were pushed to the brink of elimination, the Padres were scoreless for 24 consecutive innings to conclude the series.
Although the Dodgers were limited to three starting pitchers and an overtaxed bullpen, the pitching staff surprisingly emerged as the team's saving grace in the NLDS.
The Dodgers proved to be the best NL West team after eliminating the Padres, but some of San Diego's biggest stars have yet to accept reality.
“I mean, it stinks. We had a really good chance. A great chance. I thought we were a better team. We just didn’t win," Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts said to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Manny Machado shared how painful it was to watch the Dodgers go on to become World Series champions, especially after going to Game 5 in the NLDS.
“I hate losing, I really do,” Machado said to Nightengale. “We had them. We had them. But we came up short. When you lose to the champions, it stings. You see them win it all, it’s like, ‘Damn, it could have been us right?’
“You soak it in, and after that, you got to flip the switch. You got no choice. But that’s the beauty of baseball. The stuff gets harder every year. That’s why I love this game so much, it keeps you hungry.”
Although the Dodgers got the best of the Padres in 2024, it would be a mistake to underestimate the San Diego squad this season, especially since they have a chip on their shoulder.
However, the Dodgers appear to be more determined than ever in their quest to a consecutive World Series title. While the Dodgers have signed some of the most talented players in MLB, the Padres have made only one blockbuster deal in acquiring Nick Pivetta.
It'll be interesting to watch how the season unfolds for both NL West teams.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.