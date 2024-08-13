Recently Traded Dodger Has a Partially Torn Right Calf
Former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher James Paxton officially has been diagnosed with a partially torn calf injury, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Paxton was seen limping off the field while holding his leg in just his third start for the Boston Red Sox.
Rob Bradford of WEEI was among those who relayed the news Tuesday via Twitter/X:
The injury was initially called a calf strain, but his calf has since been revealed to be partially torn after an MRI. He has been placed on the injured list. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is hopeful that Paxton can help the team again this season, but is aware that a return would be a 'long shot,' per the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr.
Paxton was seen using crutches around the clubhouse.
Paxton was recently traded to the Red Sox from the Dodgers in exchange for minor-league prospect Moises Bolivar. The trade came just four days after the Dodgers shockingly designated Paxton for assignment to make room for River Ryan to get called up into the starting rotation.
Ryan has also gotten hurt since, and will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a UCL strain. Ryan will also undergo Tommy John surgery.
Paxton originally joined the Dodgers in January on a one-year deal for $7 million. He made the team's initial starting rotation to begin the season, and started 18 games for the Dodgers. During those games, Paxton went 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA and 64 strikeouts. Paxton did struggle somewhat toward the end of his tenure with the Dodgers, posting a 6.46 ERA in June and a 5.50 ERA in July. He was DFA'd after his final start for the Dodgers on July 21.
The trade reunited Paxton with the Red Sox, who he played for during the 2023 season. In his first stint with the Red Sox, Paxton started 18 games and went 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts. In his three starts before going down with an injury, Paxton was 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA and nine strikeouts.
The 35-year-old also dealt with injuries during his first tenure with the Red Sox, beginning his tenure in Boston recovering from Tommy John surgery and later sustaining a LAT tear, hamstring strain, and inflammation in his right knee. Now, a calf injury will bring Paxton back to the IL.
Prior to his tenures with the Dodgers and Red Sox, Paxton spent the majority of his career with the Seattle Mariners, before a brief stint with the New York Yankees.