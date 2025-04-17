Shohei Ohtani Hit By Foul Ball in Dodgers Dugout Wednesday vs Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani crushed a leadoff home run Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies.
When he got back to the dugout, he was struck by a foul ball during Mookie Betts' at-bat.
Here's a video of the play:
Fortunately, Ohtani was okay, and had a big smile on his face after getting hit in the top of the back.
As for his home run, he destroyed it, hitting it 111 mph off the bat and a whopping 427 feet.
The Dodgers ended up batting around in the first inning, bringing Ohtani back up with a runner on second base and two outs.
He promptly smoked an RBI single into right field, giving the Dodgers a 7-1 lead in the first inning. Clearly, getting hit with the foul ball didn't impact Ohtani at the plate.
As for the Dodgers, they got off to a lightning first start against Rockies right-hander German Marquez as they look for the sweep.
The Dodgers brought 10 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring seven runs on six hits with two home runs, two walks, and one hit by pitch.
