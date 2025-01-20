Phillies Star Has Asinine Take On Who Deserved MVP Over Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani was undoubtedly deserving of the National League's Most Valuable Player.
At least one would think so.
More news: Roki Sasaki Signing is a Testament to the Incredible Organization the Dodgers Have Built
In his first year on the Dodgers and in the NL, he had a .310 batting average, 130 RBIs, 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases, and not to mention being the first player in MLB history to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season, would make an undeniable case for MVP.
There will always be deniers, critics, and doubters, but usually, those comments are coming from off the field from pundits, fans, or reporters.
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Nick Castellanos did not believe that Ohtani, who collected all 30 first-place votes, deserved the NL MVP award.
Castellanos told Fox Sports his reasoning for making his unpopular statement.
"If you’re looking at the MVP as having the most weight on creating wins for your team, there’s no other player that has had that much weight as Jose Iglesias"
Iglesias batted .337/.381/.448 with an OPS of .830 in his 85 games with the New York Mets.
Castellanos continued on his former teammate with the Detroit Tigers, "With him being able to come in and bring that Latin spark, knocked the ice off of [Francisco] Lindor, finally got [Mark] Vientos probably comfortable to be able to be an everyday third baseman.
"And now a bunch of guys that looked like they had no direction … in the beginning of the year — they made the playoffs [and] got to where they did while the whole Mets organization had the 'OMG' signs everywhere from in the city to [in] the stadium.
"The way I look at baseball, Jose Iglesias is [the] unanimous National League MVP."
Iglesias is correct in his assessment of the sheer amount of 'OMG' signs. One even ended up in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, weeks after the Dodgers defeated the Mets in the NLCS.
The signs rallied the team all summer, the first of which being gifted to Iglesias follwing the release of his chart-topping single by the same name.
Although Ohtani has less music experience and signage than Iglesias, the MVP has a higher WAR, OBP, SLG, OPS, to just name a few categories.
Iglesias has the edge in Batting Average, .337 in his 85 games compared to Ohtani's .310 in 159.
Ohtani has 50 more home runs, 104 more RBIs, and 53 more stolen bases. He was an All-Star, Silver Slugger, World Series champion, and MVP. Iglesias was not any of those.
More news: MLB Analyst Who Predicted Roki Sasaki Would Sign With Padres Says Dodgers Should Be Investigated