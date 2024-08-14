Shohei Ohtani's 36th Homer of 2024 Left Dodgers' Opponent Dumbfounded
For the second consecutive night, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani launched a home run into the stands in Milwaukee. The Dodgers also beat the Brewers again.
On Monday night, Ohtani did something he had never done before. He crushed a 424-foot opposite-field homer in the fifth inning for his 36th of the season. It was the first 3-0 count homer of his career.
“He has the green light [3-0],” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.“He can fire whenever he wants to.”
The Dodgers’ designated hitter inched closer to a 40-40 season when he walked in the seventh and then stole second base. After Monday, he had 36 homers and 33 stolen bases this season. He increased those numbers on Tuesday when he hit home run No. 37.
“It was very impressive,” Milwaukee's Monday night starter Freddy Peralta said.“I don’t know how he was able to hit it that hard, and to the opposite side, too. At least it was probably the best hitter in the game. I should have made better pitches to him earlier.”
Ohtani was limited to one hit on Tuesday but it was a majestic shot into the upper deck of the right field stands.
The Dodgers chose to keep Ohtani in the leadoff despite Betts’ return to the lineup. Ohtani has just been superb since he was inserted in the top spot on June 17. Entering Tuesday he was slashing .281/.393/.663 with 17 homers and 39 RBIs in 46 games.
The change in the lineup breaks of the back-to-back lefties in Ohtani and Freddie Freeman but doesn't change who the top three batters are in the lineup.
Having confidence in the guys behind him in the order is what gave Ohtani the ability to be aggressive on a 3-and-0 count.
“Just being aggressive overall throughout the at-bat was important for me,” Ohtani said. “But also recognizing that Mookie, Freddie, and Teo were behind. I think being aggressive, even in a 3-0 count, would be smart.”
Los Angeles has outscored Milwaukee 12-4 in the first two games of the four-game series. On Tuesday, every batter in the starting lienup recorded a hit. The team collectively had 13 hits.
Catcher Will Smith, center fielder Andy Pages and second baseman Gavin Lux each joined Ohtani with homers as well.
The Dodgers will send Walker Buehler to the mound on Wednesday as they look to win the series.