Shohei Ohtani's Feelings on Moving Down in Dodgers Lineup Revealed
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was moved down in the batting order Sunday, and manager Dave Roberts spoke about how the Japanese sensation is feeling.
In an effort to get slumping outfielder Mookie Betts going again, Roberts made the call to move Ohtani down to second in the order against left-handed pitching.
When facing right-handed pitching, Ohtani gets the top slot still while Betts will fall back into second.
According to the skipper, the two-way star was all for the move if it helps his struggling teammate going forward.
“Shohei will do anything that we ask and he is all about the team,” Roberts told Doug Padilla of the Orange County Register.
“If it potentially could get Mookie going, which would then get our team going, he’s all about it.”
The move should also help Ohtani have more time to prepare during games where he pitches and hits. Since he usually leads off, he gets off the mound and rushes into his batting gear to get ready for his at-bat.
With the shuffling of the order, Roberts hopes Betts feels more comfortable and his hitting improves as a result.
“Looking at how things are going, where Mookie is at emotionally, mechanics-wise, all in totality, I felt that giving him a different look in the lineup, hitting him at the top,” Roberts added.
“It’s something he’s obviously been accustomed to throughout his career (and) will put him in a mindset of just to get on base. Just trying to take good at-bats, set the table for Shohei (Ohtani) and the guys behind him.”
While Ohtani continues to excel and hit the leather out of the ball, Betts is doing the complete opposite. The shortstop is slashing .240/.310/.374 with only 11 home runs and 45 RBIs.
As one of the best players in baseball over the past decade, Betts' numbers are on track to be the lowest of his career.
His run creation is below replacement level on offense, according to FanGraphs. His bat speed ranks in the 12th percentile while his hard hit percentage sits in the 20th percentile, per Baseball Savant.
Moving up in the order might give Betts more comfort at the plate, but he needs to make some major adjustments if he is going to help Ohtani and the Dodgers defend their title.
