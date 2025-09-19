Shohei Ohtani to Outfield? Dodgers Manager Answers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed whether or not superstar Shohei Ohtani would play in the outfield.
Ohtani spoke to the Japanese media on Tuesday and said he is willing to pitch in relief, which would move him out of the DH spot and into the outfield.
“No,” Roberts said, though he winked while doing so.
Roberts did reveal, however, there have been talks of moving Ohtani to the bullpen during the postseason.
“I don’t know if it’s a pipe dream, but it’s very commendable from Shohei,” Roberts said. “… There’s a lot of variables, but to know that he can potentially run out there, it’s great. Maybe just in theory. But again, I love him for even throwing that out there.”
Ohtani made his return to pitching this season, though hasn't pitched more than five innings since his return to the mound in June. He has a 3.29 ERA through 13 appearances, spanning 41 innings. He has struck out 54 batters in that stretch.
The talks of Ohtani moving to the bullpen arose among the Dodgers' recent late-game struggles. While their relievers have been solid over the last two games, they have blown numerous games this month and allowed more runs than the starters. The problems came to the forefront in the Dodgers' 4-3 loss to the Orioles on Sept. 6, when Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw 8.2 no-hit innings and the Dodgers still lost.
Ohtani has allowed just one run in his last three starts, which span 13.2 innings. He has reached five innings pitched in two of those three starts, and didn't allow a hit through five innings in his outing against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
The two-way superstar would be a great addition to the bullpen, as the Dodgers are currently running a six-man rotation and desperately need some help in relief.
The Dodgers are sure to be happy with their bullpen's performances on Wednesday and Thursday so they won't jump into this change, however, if their relievers begin to slip again they may look into making the change.
The bullpen's next chance to prove itself comes in the second game of a four-game set against the Giants on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT, when Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw will make his last regular season start at Dodger Stadium.
